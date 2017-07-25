Shot-up carjack suspect in clink

A 22-year-old Little Rock man who was shot by police after, authorities said, he robbed a woman of her car outside a west Little Rock restaurant last week had bail set at $500,000 on Monday morning.

Rudy Avila had been hospitalized after being shot Wednesday. Online records show he was booked into the Pulaski County jail early Sunday morning.

An attorney for Avila appeared on his behalf in Little Rock District Court on Monday morning. In addition to having the high bail set, a preliminary innocent plea was entered to charges including robbery, fleeing and criminal attempt to commit capital murder.

Avila was detained in a shoplifting complaint at a Home Depot at 12610 Chenal Parkway when he escaped from officers' custody, Little Rock police said.

He fled by foot across the store's parking lot to a nearby Chick-fil-A's drive-thru, where he carjacked a vehicle from a woman, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Police said Avila ignored officers' instructions to get out of the car and instead drove toward officer Ralph Breshears, who, "in fear for his life," fired his weapon.

A news release from police states that Avila, who was hit multiple times in the arm, then drove over an embankment and collided with another vehicle. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that officials said weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Breshears, who has been an officer with the Little Rock department since Feb. 25, 1991, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, which is standard procedure, according to the release.

