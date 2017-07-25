FOOTBALL

Second man identified in Tretola shooting

Fayetteville police have identified the second man hurt in a shooting early Sunday that also injured a former Razorback football player.

Alejandro Soto, 22, was shot around 1:45 a.m. in a parking lot near Lafayette Street and West Avenue outside the Lit Lounge, a block off Dickson Street, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. It was previously reported that Sebastian Tretola, 25, a Tennessee Titans lineman and former Razorback, was grazed by a bullet in the shooting.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said that "the shooting was preceded by an altercation between two males. That altercation escalated. One of the males produced a handgun and fired shots."

Tretola was the man in a fight with the shooter, the newspaper reported Monday, citing a news release from police. Murphy previously stated that one of the injured individuals was a bystander.

The shooter was described as 5-8 with a lean build.

Both men were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

GOLF

Hargraves, Johnson earn U.S. Senior Am nods

Bev Hargraves of Little Rock and Jill Johnson of Tulsa earned the lone U.S. Senior Amateur spots from qualifying Monday at Eagle Hill Golf and Athletic Club in Little Rock.

Hargraves shot a 2-under-par 70 and now will play at the Minikahda Club in Minneapolis on Aug. 26-31.

Johnson's 6-over 78 was good enough to get her into the women's field at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 9-14.

Sports on 07/25/2017