Trump vents anew on attorney general, who's under pressure to quit

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump turned up the heat on Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, launching a Twitter tirade against him while musing privately about firing the man who was the first U.S. senator to endorse his candidacy.

The president's latest criticism came in the form of early morning tweet: "Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!"

The president's anger over Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the government's investigation of Russian meddling in the U.S. election went public Monday when he referred to Sessions in a tweet as "beleaguered."

Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

But the president's ongoing criticism of Sessions drew a fiery response from one of his former Senate colleagues Tuesday, suggesting that all Republicans may not fall in line behind any effort to oust the attorney general.

"Jeff Sessions is one of the most decent people I've ever met in my political life," said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. "President Trump's tweet today suggesting Attorney General Sessions pursue prosecution of a former political rival is highly inappropriate."

Sens. Richard Shelby of Alabama and Thom Tillis of North Carolina also voiced support of their former colleague. But the White House only turned up the heat further.

Anthony Scaramucci, the president's new communications director, said in a morning interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt that Trump is "obviously frustrated" and that the two men "need to work this thing out."

Scaramucci then replied "you're probably right" when Hewitt says it's clear that Trump wants Sessions gone.

And White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News' Fox & Friends that the president is "frustrated and disappointed" with Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe.

"That frustration certainly hasn't gone away. And I don't think it will," she said.

And House Speaker Paul Ryan punted Tuesday on a chance to defend Sessions, saying "the president gets to decide what his personnel is."

