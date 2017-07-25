Pakistani bombing deadly, wounds police

LAHORE, Pakistan -- A suicide bomber struck near a police team in the eastern city of Lahore on Monday, killing at least 26 people and wounding another 54, many of them police officers. An outlawed Taliban faction claimed responsibility.

Senior police officer Haider Ashraf said a suicide bomber on a motorcycle targeted police guarding a demolition site at Kot Lakhpat's vegetable market on the outskirts of Lahore.

Ashraf said it was believed earlier that the bomb was in a car, but it was later discovered that the vehicle belonged to a police officer, among the eight officers killed.

He said many of 54 wounded are policemen but several bystanders were also wounded. Ashraf added that near the blast site a high rise building houses important information technology offices, but the apparent target was the police gathering.

The outlawed militant group Tehrik-e-Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, confirming they used a suicide bomber on a motorcycle.

Japan's sea-crash probe lacks U.S. data

TOKYO -- Japanese authorities said Monday that they were almost finished with their investigation into last month's collision between a Philippines-flagged freighter and a U.S. naval destroyer that left seven Navy sailors dead, but said they still haven't been given access to data from the U.S. side.

Japanese coast guard officials said they were still discussing possible cooperation with the U.S. side but that nothing concrete has been decided.

The container ship, the ACX Crystal, and most of its crew were allowed to leave Japan for Thailand on Sunday after repairs were finished. Coast guard officials declined to give details. The collision was with the USS Fitzgerald.

A spokesman for the company that owns the freighter, Yoshinori Fukushima, said Monday that the captain and some crew members had stayed behind voluntarily for additional questioning.

The collision occurred on June 17 south of Tokyo off the Izu Peninsula in an accident-prone area known for congestion with ships trying to reach Tokyo by daybreak.

Chain-saw attack bloody in Swiss office

BERLIN -- A man armed with a chain saw wounded five people at a health insurer's office Monday in the northern Swiss city of Schaffhausen, police said, triggering a manhunt for a suspect described as aggressive and psychologically unstable.

The suspect, Franz Wrousis, 51, has two previous convictions for weapons offenses and no fixed residence, authorities said. A dog-walker said she had seen him in the woods near Schaffhausen for the past few weeks.

The attacker wounded two insurance agency employees in their ground-floor office in the old town of Schaffhausen on Monday morning, said Christina Wettstein, a spokesman for insurer CSS. Authorities said their lives were not in danger.

The perpetrator had fled by the time police arrived. Authorities sealed off the city's old town until midafternoon but kept up their manhunt.

Swiss police ruled out terrorism.

"This was first and foremost a crime against this insurance agency," senior regional police official Ravi Landolt told reporters, though there was no exact word on the suspect's motive.

Navy surveillance flight dodges China jet

The pilot of a U.S. Navy EP-3 surveillance plane took evasive action to avoid a possible collision with a Chinese fighter jet during an encounter off the Korean Peninsula, a Pentagon spokesman said Monday.

The spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said two Chinese J-10 fighters intercepted the U.S. plane Sunday in international airspace between the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea, in an area he described as west of the Korean Peninsula.

Davis said one of the Chinese planes approached at a high rate of speed from beneath the American plane, then slowed and pulled up, prompting the EP-3 pilot to take evasive action. He called the Chinese pilot's action unsafe.

"This is uncharacteristic of the normal safe behavior we see from the Chinese military," Davis said. "There are intercepts that occur in international airspace regularly, and the vast majority of them are conducted in a safe manner. This was the exception, not the norm."

