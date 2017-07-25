Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 2:13 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Video highlights: Arkansas D-line commit John Mincey

By Richard Davenport

This article was published July 25, 2017 at 9:23 p.m.

arkansas-assistant-coach-john-scott-jr-directs-his-players-tuesday-march-28-2017-during-spring-practice-at-the-ua-practice-facility-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas assistant coach John Scott Jr. directs his players Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during spring practice at the UA practice facility in Fayetteville.

Arkansas defensive line commitment John Mincey, who's one of the better prospects in Georgia, has a tremendous upside and the ability to play inside or outside on the line.

Mincey, 6-4, 265 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Homerville, (Ga.) Clinch County had approximately 20 scholarship offers from schools like Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky and others before choosing the Hogs.

He recorded 27 tackles and 2 sacks as a junior while missing about half the regular season because of an injury and rotating at defensive tackle and defensive end.

Mincey didn't start until about the sixth game of his sophomore season, but made 51 tackles and 3 sacks after replacing injured Chauncey Manac, who's now at Georgia.

