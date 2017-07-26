Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 5:41 p.m.

16-year-old charged with murder in Arkansas police officer's death

By Kenneth Heard

This article was published today at 4:52 p.m.

this-2016-photo-provided-by-karen-e-segrave-shows-newport-police-lt-patrick-weatherford-accepting-the-2016-jackson-county-law-enforcement-officer-of-the-year-award-from-arkansas-attorney-general-leslie-rutledge-in-little-rock-ark

PHOTO BY AP/KES PHOTO

This 2016 photo provided by Karen E. Segrave shows Newport Police Lt. Patrick Weatherford accepting the 2016 Jackson County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award from Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in Little Rock, Ark.

Authorities charged a 16-year-old boy with capital murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a Newport police officer.

in Jackson County Circuit Court, Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce also charged Derrick Heard with attempted capital murder, breaking or entering, theft and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Boyce also charged Tyler Calamese, 18, of Newport with breaking or entering, theft and furnishing a weapon to a minor.

The two were arrested in the fatal shooting of Lt. Patrick Weatherford, a 15-year veteran of the Newport Police Department.

Police said Weatherford responded to a call near Remmell Park on June 12 about a vehicle break-in. Weatherford pursued a suspect and was shot.

Calamese surrendered to authorities about an hour after Weatherford was shot. Boyce originally indicated he would file capital murder charges against Calamese.

Both Heard and Calamese will be formally charged in Jackson County Circuit Court in Newport on Aug. 3.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

