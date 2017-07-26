16-year-old charged with murder in Arkansas police officer's death

Authorities charged a 16-year-old boy with capital murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a Newport police officer.

in Jackson County Circuit Court, Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce also charged Derrick Heard with attempted capital murder, breaking or entering, theft and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Boyce also charged Tyler Calamese, 18, of Newport with breaking or entering, theft and furnishing a weapon to a minor.

The two were arrested in the fatal shooting of Lt. Patrick Weatherford, a 15-year veteran of the Newport Police Department.

Police said Weatherford responded to a call near Remmell Park on June 12 about a vehicle break-in. Weatherford pursued a suspect and was shot.

Calamese surrendered to authorities about an hour after Weatherford was shot. Boyce originally indicated he would file capital murder charges against Calamese.

Both Heard and Calamese will be formally charged in Jackson County Circuit Court in Newport on Aug. 3.

