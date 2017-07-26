Home / Latest News /
2 in custody after man found dead inside Arkansas home, sheriff says
By Emma Pettit
Two people are in custody after an Arkansas man was found dead inside an Izard County home Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
The body of a 61-year-old man was found inside his home on Wayland Arbor Road near the Dolph community shortly after 8:30 a.m., Sheriff Jack Yancey said.
A man and a woman, both Izard County residents who were acquaintances of the victim, were taken into custody for further investigation, Yancey said. They are suspects in the case, though no charges have been filed, he said Wednesday afternoon.
The 61-year-old's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death, the sheriff said. The victim's name has not been released.
