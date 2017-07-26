Home / Latest News /
Police: 2 kids left in car at Little Rock Kroger; mother arrested
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A Little Rock mother was arrested after she left her two children inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Nirvonna King, 30, is accused of leaving her two children inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Kroger supermarket at 8824 Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock, according to the report.
Police said the windows were up and the car was not running. Officers reviewed a video on scene, and police said King was inside the store for about 9 minutes, according to the report.
King was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the report.
She was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.
Metro on 07/26/2017
4concernedcitizens says... July 26, 2017 at 8:12 a.m.
People treat their dogs better than this woman treats her kids. This is disgusting.
