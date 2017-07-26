26 suspects rounded up in federal drug sting

WEST MEMPHIS -- Authorities arrested 26 people in Crittenden County and Memphis on federal drug and gun indictments after a two-year investigation culminated Tuesday morning in a sweep by federal agents and police officers.

Eleven other suspects were already in state custody, and police continued searching for 13 others named in the indictments, who are considered federal fugitives.

In all, 50 people face charges in "Operation Money Don't Sleep," said Patrick Harris, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas. The name of the sting was cited when officers noticed the suspects were selling drugs "at all hours," Harris said.

Those arrested will be arraigned in federal court in Little Rock before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome Kearney at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Charges include conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; use of a firearm in a drug-trafficking crime; felon in possession of a firearm; and selling a firearm to a felon.

The operation began in September 2015 when West Memphis police asked for federal assistance with drug trafficking in the Crittenden County town of 25,284.

"These individuals were specifically targeted," said Matthew Barden, assistant special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration in Little Rock. "They were the biggest, baddest, most violent.

"I feel positive the people of West Memphis will be much safer tonight."

Officers installed six wiretaps of suspects' homes, recovered 11 illegally possessed firearms, and conducted undercover purchases of 10 ounces of crack cocaine and 20 ounces of cocaine during the investigation, Harris said.

Agents also intercepted more than 6 pounds of methamphetamine sent through the mail to suspects, said Thomas Noyes, U.S. postal inspector in charge of the Fort Worth division. One mail carrier is also under investigation in the drug-trafficking case, Noyes said.

More than 200 officers from Little Rock, St. Louis, New Orleans and Atlanta assisted local law enforcement personnel in making arrests Tuesday, Harris said.

The police arrived at a hangar at the aviation technology building on the Arkansas State University-West Memphis campus and began making arrests at 6 a.m. At least 13 federal Special Weapons and Tactics teams aided in the apprehensions.

Most suspects were arrested in their homes and two were nabbed during traffic stops, Harris said. One suspect fled but was quickly apprehended, he said.

By noon, those arrested were taken to the hangar and transported by bus to Little Rock for the arraignments.

"Those arrested will make a huge difference in the crime we have," West Memphis Police Chief Donald Oakes said.

Harris said police will continue searching for the 11 fugitives in the ongoing investigation.

"Our commitment to helping this part of the state will continue long after today," he said.

Police are seeking Derrick Hester Jr. 19, of Memphis; Curtis White, 42, of Earle; Jerome Hatton, 41, of Marion; and Charles "Fuzz" Moten Jr., 46; Cornelius Thompson, 40; Leon Antwoine "Squeaky" Davis, 39; Corrie Corvell "Oreo" Williams, 39; Reginald Eugene Allis, 28; Randy Medlock, 47; Michael Brewer, 34; and Michael Cole Jr., 25, all of West Memphis.

State Desk on 07/26/2017