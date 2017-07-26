Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 3:28 p.m.

Arkansas man arrested on murder charges in killings of homeowner, her sister

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:44 p.m.

A 47-year-old Arkansas man has been arrested on murder charges in a double homicide reported earlier this month.

Mark Allan Watts is being held in the killings of Phyllis Ann Chambers, 55, and Martha Jane Veazey, 63, both of Danville.

Officers with the Danville Police Department were called around 6:40 p.m. July 2 to a residence in the 700 block of West Highway 10, where homeowner Chambers and her sister, Veazey, were found dead.

Both died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to a statement.

The Police Department said a search in the area just west of the crime scene is ongoing for the weapon used in the killings.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed against Watts, authorities said.

Watts, a Danville resident, remained at the Yell County jail without bail as of Wednesday afternoon, records show.

