Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man dies of injuries after shed explodes
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:52 p.m.
MONETTE — Authorities say a northeast Arkansas man has died of injuries he suffered in the explosion of a shed that also injured a sheriff's deputy.
The Craighead County sheriff's office said Jamie Lisk died at a hospital where he was taken after the blast Tuesday.
Sheriff's Deputy Garland Tipton was also hospitalized in an undisclosed condition for injuries he suffered in the explosion, although his injuries were described as "not major."
The sheriff's office has said Tipton was called to the home for a welfare check and found that Lisk had locked himself in the shed. After Tipton knocked on the door, the shed exploded.
The suspected cause of the explosion has not been released.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man dies of injuries after shed explodes
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.