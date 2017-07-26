Arkansas man dies of injuries after shed explodes

MONETTE — Authorities say a northeast Arkansas man has died of injuries he suffered in the explosion of a shed that also injured a sheriff's deputy.

The Craighead County sheriff's office said Jamie Lisk died at a hospital where he was taken after the blast Tuesday.

Sheriff's Deputy Garland Tipton was also hospitalized in an undisclosed condition for injuries he suffered in the explosion, although his injuries were described as "not major."

The sheriff's office has said Tipton was called to the home for a welfare check and found that Lisk had locked himself in the shed. After Tipton knocked on the door, the shed exploded.

The suspected cause of the explosion has not been released.