Police: Arkansas man found under bed in home tells investigators he broke in after being sold bad drugs

An Arkansas man told investigators he broke into a North Little Rock home Tuesday to get his money back after being sold bad drugs, police said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies were sent to an apartment at 5900 McCain Park Place, where they found 35-year-old Antonio Briggs of Jacksonville under the bed, according to a police report.

Briggs told police he was upset because he had been sold "bad weed" and went to the apartment to get his money back, the report said. When no one answered, he used a crow bar to break in, police said.

Briggs was arrested around 8:40 p.m. and faces a charge of residential burglary. His bail was set at $5,000.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 29.