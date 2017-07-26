Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 8:22 a.m.

Police: Arkansas man found under bed in home tells investigators he broke in after being sold bad drugs

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 7:33 a.m.

Antonio Briggs, 35, of Jacksonville

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Antonio Briggs, 35, of Jacksonville


An Arkansas man told investigators he broke into a North Little Rock home Tuesday to get his money back after being sold bad drugs, police said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies were sent to an apartment at 5900 McCain Park Place, where they found 35-year-old Antonio Briggs of Jacksonville under the bed, according to a police report.

Briggs told police he was upset because he had been sold "bad weed" and went to the apartment to get his money back, the report said. When no one answered, he used a crow bar to break in, police said.

Briggs was arrested around 8:40 p.m. and faces a charge of residential burglary. His bail was set at $5,000.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 29.

titleist10 says... July 26, 2017 at 8:09 a.m.

Another bro too stupid/lazy to work contrbutes nothing to community s real drain on hard working tax payers AS ALL CRIMINALS ARE

( | suggest removal )

SHOPPING

