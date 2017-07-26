Arkansas motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle on U.S. highway

An Arkansas man was killed after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on a U.S. highway in Benton County on Tuesday, police said.

A 2012 Dodge was heading west on U.S. 412 around 4 p.m. near an intersection with Fairmount Road, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Steven Kauffeld of Siloam Springs was also heading west on a 2004 Harley Davidson, police said. He reportedly collided with the side of the Dodge.

Kauffeld, 50, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was not reported injured.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

At least 274 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.