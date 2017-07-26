Home / Latest News /
Boy, 16, shot by Arkansas officer dies from injuries
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:16 a.m.
The 16-year-old boy who was shot Tuesday evening by Marion police outside a youth shelter has died, authorities said.
The shooting took place outside an emergency shelter for youths at 104 Cypress Avenue, Arkansas State Police said.
At 7:08 p.m., Marion officers responded to the shelter. Moments later, a teenager was reported shot and critically wounded by police, according to a news release said.
The 16-year-old boy died overnight at a Memphis hospital, the release said.
The teen's name will be released later Wednesday after immediate family have been notified, police said.
Investigators will submit a file to the corresponding prosecuting attorney's office. That department will determine whether use the use of deadly force was legally justifiable, the release said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Boy, 16, shot by Arkansas officer dies from injuries
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.