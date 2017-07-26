Boy, 16, shot by Arkansas officer dies from injuries

The 16-year-old boy who was shot Tuesday evening by Marion police outside a youth shelter has died, authorities said.

The shooting took place outside an emergency shelter for youths at 104 Cypress Avenue, Arkansas State Police said.

At 7:08 p.m., Marion officers responded to the shelter. Moments later, a teenager was reported shot and critically wounded by police, according to a news release said.

The 16-year-old boy died overnight at a Memphis hospital, the release said.

The teen's name will be released later Wednesday after immediate family have been notified, police said.

Investigators will submit a file to the corresponding prosecuting attorney's office. That department will determine whether use the use of deadly force was legally justifiable, the release said.