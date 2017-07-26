Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 6:40 a.m.

Boy, 16, shot, 'critically wounded' by Arkansas officer

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Arkansas State Police were investigating Tuesday after Marion police shot and wounded a 16-year-old boy, authorities said.

At 7:08 p.m., Marion officers responded to an emergency shelter for juveniles located at 104 Cypress Ave., according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Moments later, police reported a teenager had been shot by police, according to the statement.

The statement said the 16-year-old boy was "critically wounded" and the shooting occurred outside the shelter.

No further information on the shooting was available Tuesday night.

Metro on 07/26/2017

Print Headline: Boy, 16, wounded by Marion officer

