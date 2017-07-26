Boy, 16, shot, 'critically wounded' by Arkansas officer
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Arkansas State Police were investigating Tuesday after Marion police shot and wounded a 16-year-old boy, authorities said.
At 7:08 p.m., Marion officers responded to an emergency shelter for juveniles located at 104 Cypress Ave., according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.
Moments later, police reported a teenager had been shot by police, according to the statement.
The statement said the 16-year-old boy was "critically wounded" and the shooting occurred outside the shelter.
No further information on the shooting was available Tuesday night.
