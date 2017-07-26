Caughel leads Travs to shutout of Naturals

LITTLE ROCK — Lindsey Caughel allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Arkansas Travelers over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 5-0 win on Tuesday.

Caughel (8-8) picked up the win after he struck out seven.

In the sixth inning, Arkansas took a 1-0 lead on a single by Kyle Waldrop that scored Seth Mejias-Brean. The Travelers scored again in the seventh when Tyler Marlette and Waldrop hit two-run singles.

Zach Lovvorn (4-5) went one inning, allowing one run and three hits in the Texas League game.

Humberto Arteaga singled three times for the Naturals. NW Arkansas was held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Arkansas staff recorded its eighth shutout of the year.

