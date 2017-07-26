Crashes kill drivers of motorcycle, scooter

At least two people died in recent road accidents, authorities said

A 71-year-old man was killed Monday when he collided with a pickup and was thrown from his motorcycle in Sebastian County, state police said.

Kenrick Day of Lavaca was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson south on Arkansas 96 around noon near Lavaca, according to an Arkansas State Police report. A 2008 Ford F-250 also was heading south on the road, state police said.

As Day tried to pass the Ford, the pickup turned left, police said. Day reportedly struck the truck and was thrown from his motorcycle, receiving fatal injuries.

No other people were reported injured.

Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.

Fayetteville police said Tuesday that they are investigating as a hit-and-run a scooter wreck that led to a woman's death.

Tara Elizabeth Pritchett, 23, of Fayetteville was riding a 2015 scooter east on West Persimmon Street early Friday, according to a state police report. She then collided with another vehicle headed north on North Mountain Ranch Road as she tried to cross the intersection at 4:38 a.m.

A preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police said Pritchett hit the left side of the other vehicle.

However, Sgt. Anthony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department said it appears that the other vehicle hit Pritchett's scooter after running a stop sign.

"It's difficult to know what happened," he said. "The other vehicle left, the woman died, and there were no witnesses."

Pritchett was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where she died a few days after the crash, police said.

