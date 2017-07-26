Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 5:42 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Divers search lake for NFL star's $100,000-plus earring

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:25 p.m.

atlanta-wide-receiver-julio-jones-speaks-with-reporters-during-super-bowl-media-day-monday-jones-caught-83-passes-for-1409-yards-and-6-touchdowns-this-season-for-the-falcons-who-are-3-point-underdogs-going-into-sundays-game-against-new-england

PHOTO BY AP / GREGORY PAYAN

Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones speaks with reporters during Super Bowl media day Monday. Jones caught 83 passes for 1,409 yards and 6 touchdowns this season for the Falcons, who are 3-point underdogs going into Sunday’s game against New England.


GAINESVILLE, Ga. — An NFL star's diamond earring valued at more than $100,000 is now presumed lost on the murky bottom of a Georgia lake.

WXIA-TV reported Tuesday that Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones lost it when he hit a boat wake and took a spill while jet skiing in Lake Lanier, about 50 miles outside Atlanta.

He resurfaced, but his pricey earring didn't.

Scuba divers have been searching the lake bottom, hoping to capture a flashlight's reflection off the jewelry amid old trees that have been submerged since the man-made lake's creation in the 1950s.

So far, no luck.

Falcons training camp begins Thursday and goes through Aug. 4. The first preseason game is Aug. 26 against the Arizona Cardinals, the grand opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Divers search lake for NFL star's $100,000-plus earring

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online