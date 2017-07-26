Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 2:57 a.m.

Earnings report

This article was published today at 2:01 a.m.

Companies reporting quarterly earnings Tuesday included:

• Caterpillar Inc., the construction equipment company, a profit of $802 million, or $1.35 a share, up from $553 million, or 93 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue was $11.33 billion. Shares rose $6.36 to close at $114.52.

• DuPont Co., a profit of $862 million, or 99 cents a share, down from $1.02 billion, or $1.16 a share, a year ago. Revenue was $7.42 billion. Shares rose $1.14 to close at $85.46.

• Eli Lilly & Co., the drugmaker, a profit of $1.01 billion, or 95 cents a share, up from $747.7 million, or 71 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue grew 8 percent to $5.82 billion. Shares fell $2.55 to close at $82.19.

• McDonald's Corp., the fast food chain, a profit of $1.4 billion or $1.70 a share, up from $1.09 billion, or $1.25 a share, a year ago. Revenue was $6.05 billion. Shares rose $7.22 to close at $159.07.

• 3M Co., the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, a profit of $1.58 billion, or $2.58 a share, up from $1.29 billion, or $2.08 a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 1.9 percent to $7.81 billion. Shares fell $10.61 to close at $199.33.

Source: The Associated Press and Bloomberg News

Business on 07/26/2017

Print Headline: Earnings report

