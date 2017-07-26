Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 5:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Effort underway to preserve Arkansas home of drummer, singer for The Band

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:55 p.m.

levon-helm-photographed-in-2010-played-mandolin-at-one-of-his-popular-ramble-performances-at-his-barn-in-woodstock-ny

PHOTO BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

Levon Helm, photographed in 2010, played mandolin at one of his popular Ramble performances at his barn in Woodstock, N.Y.


LITTLE ROCK — An effort is underway to extend the musical heritage of Levon Helm, the drummer and a singer for The Band who died in 2012.

The state of Arkansas has named a highway for Helm, who appeared in Coal Miner's Daughter and The Right Stuff, and Anna Lee Amsden is backing efforts to raise $150,000 to preserve Helm's childhood home and erect a bust of the performer. Amsden was immortalized in the 1968 song "The Weight" as "Young Anna Lee."

Helm grew up at Turkey Scratch near the Mississippi River. He died in New York at age 71.

The group backing the effort hopes to qualify for matching funds from the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, which serves Turkey Scratch, and is pursuing a government grant.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Effort underway to preserve Arkansas home of drummer, singer for The Band

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online