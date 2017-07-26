Grand Slam in crosshairs for Spieth

Three down, one to go for Jordan Spieth.

Only it's not always that simple.

Spieth only has to wait three weeks until he gets his first crack at the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. He won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, and he added the British Open with his furious finish at Royal Birkdale last weekend.

Of the five players who have won the career Grand Slam, no one has ever completed it at the PGA Championship.

Gene Sarazen got the final leg at the 1935 Masters before anyone knew what the professional Grand Slam was. Ben Hogan might be the most impressive of the quintet -- he won the only British Open he played. Gary Player completed the slam in the 1965 U.S. Open, while Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods got it at the British Open.

"It's a life goal of mine," Spieth said.

His hope is that it doesn't take a lifetime, and he only has to consider Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson.

Palmer captured the third leg when he won the British Open in 1961. He played the PGA Championship 34 more times without winning. He was a runner-up three times, trailing by one shot going into the final round in 1964 (won by Bobby Nichols) and two shots going into the final round in 1968 (won by Julius Boros).

Watson got the third leg in the 1982 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He played 24 more times in the PGA Championship, two in a more ceremonial position as the Ryder Cup captain and had his best chance in 1993 at Inverness. He started the final round one shot behind Greg Norman but closed with a 72 and finished four shots behind.

Watson's only runner-up finish was a lost opportunity that came back to haunt him. He led wire-to-wire at Oakmont in 1978 until closing with a 73 and losing in a playoff to John Mahaffey, who started the last day seven shots behind.

Spieth turns 24 on Thursday.

"He's going to play in 30 more PGAs the rest of his life," caddie Michael Greller said. "He's just won a major. That's what we talked about in '15 when we won the Masters. There's absolutely no pressure on him."

Horse thief

Southern Indiana police are investigating the theft of a life-size statue of a horse that won the 1901 Kentucky Derby.

The likeness of His Eminence was discovered missing Friday from outside a real estate office in the Ohio River city of New Albany, just north of Louisville, Ky.

Office building owner Pat Harrison won the statue at Louisville's annual Gallapalooza fundraiser in 2004 and it's stood outside her building ever since, sporting a red-and-white jacket and similarly-colored crown.

Harrison told the News and Tribune she doesn't want to press charges in the theft. She said, "I just want him back."

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said detectives are following leads and hoping for tips from anyone who may have noticed the large statue being moved.

His Eminence won the Wenona Stakes as a two-year-old and the Clark Handicap as a three-year-old. He was later trained for steeplechasing but was killed while trying to jump a hurdle.

Sports quiz

Who won the PGA Championship the last time the event was held in North Carolina?

Sports answer

Lee Trevino in 1974 at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C.

Sports on 07/26/2017