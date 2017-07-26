Hogs add basketball games against Troy, CSU Bakersfield

— Arkansas has added basketball games against Troy and California State-Bakersfield in the coming season.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Troy on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, and host CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Start times have not been determined.

Troy was 22-15 last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Trojans lost to Duke in the first round of the NCAA East Regional.

Troy returns its two leading scorers from last season, junior guard Jordon Varnado (16.5 points per game) and senior guard Wesley Person (14.8 ppg). Person's father, Wesley, and uncle, Chuck, were both All-Americans at Auburn and played in the NBA.

CSU Bakersfield won the WAC regular season championship last season with a 25-10 record, but loses three of four players who averaged double figures scoring. The Roadrunners were upset by New Mexico State in the WAC Tournament, but advanced to the final four round of the NIT with postseason wins over California, Colorado State and Texas-Arlington before a loss to Georgia Tech at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Arkansas is 3-1 all-time against Troy, most recently a 75-60 Razorbacks home win in December 2010. Arkansas has never played CSU Bakersfield.

With the additions of the Troy and CSU Bakersfield games, only three nonconference opponents are unknown for the coming season. The Razorbacks have other home games scheduled against Samford, Minnesota and Oklahoma State, and will play Colorado State at home on a December date to be determined.

Arkansas is scheduled to play three games at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., beginning with Oklahoma on Thanksgiving, and the Razorbacks will play at Houston.

Known Arkansas Basketball Dates for 2017-18

Nov. 10 - Samford

Nov. 23 - Oklahoma (Portland, Ore.)

Nov. 24 - North Carolina or Portland (Portland, Ore.)

Nov. 26 - Michigan State, Connecticut, Georgetown or Oregon (Portland, Ore.)

Dec. 2 - at Houston

Dec. 9 - Minnesota

Dec. 16 - Troy (North Little Rock)

Dec. 27 - California State-Bakersfield

Jan. 27 - Oklahoma State