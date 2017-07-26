Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man hospitalized after stabbing says he was robbed at gunpoint later that day
By Emma Pettit
A Little Rock man who was hospitalized for stab wounds early Tuesday says he was robbed of cash and cigarettes by someone who described himself as a gang member later that day, police said.
Officers were sent to the 4400 block of West 14th Street at 6:31 p.m. and spoke with 41-year-old Levi Walker, according to a police report. Walker told them he was approached by a stranger who flashed a handgun and said, "Give me all you got. This is Wolfe Street Crips."
The robber took around $250 and some cigarettes from Walker before he left in a black vehicle with a damaged fender, police said.
Earlier Tuesday, Walker was reportedly stabbed and robbed at a Little Rock apartment.
Officers went to a home in the 7700 block of Indian Trail shortly after 3 a.m. and found Walker bleeding from his face and upper body, police reported.
Walker said he and an acquaintance, whom he knows only by his nickname, had returned from a nearby store when the acquaintance reportedly "snapped."
He demanded Walker's possessions before beating him with a stick and stabbing him, Walker told police.
The 41-year-old was treated for puncture wounds on his left shoulder and right hand at a hospital, police said.
The attacker took two bottles of pills and $400, police said. He was identified on the report as a person who goes by "D.J."
Police spokesman officer Steve Moore said in an email the suspect is actually nicknamed "D.C.," according to the detective on the case.
