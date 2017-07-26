Little Rock school unveils integration anniversary plans

LITTLE ROCK — Officials say newly unveiled plans to commemorate the 60th anniversary of nine African-American students desegregating Little Rock Central High School will reflect on the progress made in educating students of diverse backgrounds.

A commemoration ceremony, sculpture installation and other events were announced by the school's principal and city officials Wednesday. An anniversary logo featuring the facade of the school was also unveiled by current students.

The Little Rock Nine were escorted into the formerly all-white school by 101st Airborne Division soldiers Sept. 25, 1957, after Gov. Orval Faubus had used the National Guard to keep the students out.

The school's desegregation took place three years after a U.S. Supreme Court decision declared that school racial segregation is unconstitutional.

Central High is a designated National Historic Site.