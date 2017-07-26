Put in chokehold, robbed after stranger asks for cigarette, man tells Little Rock police

A man was placed into a chokehold and robbed Tuesday afternoon while getting a ride to a Little Rock pharmacy to fill prescriptions, according to police.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a robbery of an individual that happened at 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, according to a report. That is the listed address for Briarwood Apartments, just north of Interstate 630.

The victim, a 36-year-old Sherwood resident, told an officer that he had asked a man for a ride to a pharmacy to pick up his prescriptions.

Four people — the victim, a witness, the driver and the driver’s wife — then traveled to a local pharmacy, police said.

At one point, the driver and his wife got out to “go see a friend,” the victim told authorities.

Someone, listed as a black male who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, later approached the vehicle and asked the victim for a cigarette.

As the victim got out of the vehicle to provide a cigarette, he was put into a chokehold, the report states.

Another person, described as a black male who stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, then approached and started taking items — a wallet, $200 in cash, a flip phone and a bag of prescription drugs — from the victim, he said.

The report named the driver and his wife as suspects, though their names did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Wednesday morning.

They were described in the report as a 26-year-old white man and a black female whose age was not known.

Police did not have additional information on the two people who robbed and choked the 36-year-old or the witness to the robbery.

The victim said that he lost consciousness before the four involved left in an unknown direction, according to authorities.