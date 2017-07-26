RAVENS

Dixon injures knee again

Already thin at running back, the Baltimore Ravens learned Tuesday that they could be without Kenneth Dixon (Strong) throughout training camp after he suffered a knee injury during a recent workout.

Dixon, who is facing a four-game suspension to start the regular season after he was found in violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, had surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus. It’s his third knee injury since the Ravens drafted him in the fifth round last year.

With it unclear how long he’ll be sidelined, the Ravens are planning to sign veteran running back Bobby Rainey, who was in the organization when the team won the Super Bowl following the 2012 regular season. He provides some depth both at running back and in the return game.

Rainey, 29, played last season with the New York Giants, appearing in 15 games and carrying the ball 17 times for 63 yards. He also had 20 catches for 153 yards, and returned both kicks and punts for the Giants.

Dixon was eligible to practice with the team and play in the preseason before his suspension took effect before the Ravens’ Sept.10 regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, it’s now unclear when he’ll be able to return to practice, making it uncertain whether he’ll be ready to play immediately after his suspension ends. The first game he’s eligible to play in is Oct. 8 against the Oakland Raiders.

COWBOYS

Shoplifter used Whitehead’s ID

OXNARD, Calif. — Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead’s identity was falsely used in a shoplifting arrest, police in his home state of Virginia said Tuesday.

Prince William County police said they were confident the man charged in a case involving $40 worth of stolen food and drink from a convenience store in June wasn’t Whitehead. The Cowboys released him Monday after reports that he was arrested and subsequently cited for missing a court hearing.

Whitehead’s agent, Dave Rich, contended that his client wasn’t in Virginia at the time of the reported arrest. Police said they are seeking the person who used the identity of Whitehead, whose given name is Rodney Darnell Whitehead Jr.

Police said the person arrested June 22 didn’t have an ID but provided a name, date of birth and social security number matching Whitehead’s given name. Officers checked a photo in Virginia’s database of driver’s licenses.

“Officers acted in good faith that, at the time, the man in custody was the same man matching the information provided,” Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. “The police department is currently seeking the identity of the man involved in the incident.”

The release of Whitehead came on the first day of training camp after a tumultuous offseason for the Cowboys, including the arrests of two defensive players.

Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones and Coach Jason Garrett said Whitehead’s release was the result of an accumulation of events, although Garrett acknowledged Monday that the decision came after the club did more work gathering information.

PANTHERS

Olsen against holdout

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen reported to training camp on time Tuesday, saying he didn’t want to hold out and be a distraction to an organization aiming to win its first Super Bowl.

Olsen, 32, has two years left on his contract but has outplayed his current deal, becoming the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He was voted second-team All-Pro in 2015 and 2016.

Olsen contemplated holding out for more money, but ultimately decided against it.

“I just didn’t feel it was right for me to put my situation and my own personal interests above that of the team,” Olsen said as players checked into their dorms at Wofford College. “If I don’t show up today and cause a big stink, what would have come of that was just not fair to everybody, from ownership to the last guy on the roster. It’s not something I wanted to be a part of when it came down to it. It’s not who I am.”

Olsen caught 80 psses for 1,073 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. He has 32 touchdown catches in six seasons with the Panthers.

BRONCOS

Kubiak returning as scout

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person with knowledge of the hire has told The Associated Press that Gary Kubiak, who stepped down as Denver’s head coach because of health concerns seven months ago, is returning to the Broncos in a scouting capacity.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the hire hadn’t been announced, said Kubiak will serve as a senior personnel adviser, scouting college and pro players. KUSA-TV first reported the hire.

Kubiak will be based out of his Houston home and make periodic trips to the Broncos’ headquarters.

Kubiak went 24-11 in two seasons as Broncos head coach, guiding the team to a victory over Carolina in Super Bowl 50. Kubiak suffered a complex migraine last season and turned over offensive play-calling duties to his staff. He retired after a 9-7 season.

JAGUARS

Linder extension worth $50M

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made Brandon Linder one of the NFL’s highest-paid centers. According to a person familiar with negotiations, Linder signed a five-year contract extension worth a little more than $50 million Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the Jaguars do not disclose contract details. Linder’s $10 million average salary is the most of any center in the league, and the deal includes more than $20 million guaranteed. NFL Network reported the guaranteed money at $24 million. Atlanta’s Alex Mack and Dallas’ Travis Frederick are the only NFL centers with more guaranteed money.

Linder, a third-round draft pick from Miami in 2014, has started 31 games in three seasons. He missed two games because of knee and ankle injuries last year. He also sat out one game as a rookie and missed 13 in 2015 because of a shoulder injury.