BASEBALL

Wainwright on DL

Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright went on the disabled list Tuesday with back tightness, and St. Louis put outfielder Dexter Fowler on the DL because of a strained left wrist. Harrison Bader, the Cardinals third-round draft pick two years ago, was brought up from Class AAA to play center field. Wainwright, a 35-year-old right-hander, is 11-5 with a 4.89 ERA in 20 starts, leading the Cardinals in victories. He also went on the DL in 2008 for right middle finger sprain, 2011 for Tommy John surgery and 2015 for a torn right Achilles. St. Louis made Wainwright's DL move retroactive to Sunday, a day after he allowed two runs over 7 2/3 innings in a no-decision at the Chicago Cubs. Rookie Luke Weaver, who pitched in two games for the Cardinals this season, was scratched from his start for Class AAA Memphis on Tuesday and is expected to be recalled today. Bader, 23, was the 100th overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft and was hitting .297 with 19 home runs and 48 RBI in 97 games for Memphis this season.

Strasburg may start Friday

The Washington Nationals are hopeful that Stephen Strasburg will make his next scheduled start despite exiting Sunday's outing after two innings with pain in his forearm. The right-hander met with team doctors but did not undergo an MRI, Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday. Team spokesman Amanda Comak later told reporters that Strasburg was diagnosed with a nerve impingement that is no longer a problem, without providing further details. "The doctor said he's doing fine. Hoping he'll progress enough to make the next start," Baker said. Following Sunday's start at Arizona, Strasburg described the problem as slight "achiness" in his forearm and said the early exit was a precaution. Strasburg (10-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 20 starts) is scheduled to start Friday against the Colorado Rockies. Strasburg, 28, had Tommy John surgery in 2010. His more recent injuries include a forearm strain last season.

BASKETBALL

Portland, Brooklyn trade

The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Allen Crabbe to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for forward Andrew Nicholson. The deal, first reported by ESPN, comes a year after the Nets offered Crabbe a four-year, $75 million deal as a restricted free agent. The Trail Blazers matched that offer. A 6-foot-6 wing, Crabbe averaged 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists last season in Portland. He hit 44.4 percent of his three-pointers. Nicholson, who was traded from Washington to the Nets at the deadline in February, averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds last season. Portland is expected to waive the 6-foot-9 power forward.

MOTOR SPORTS

Keselowski gets extension

Team Penske has reached an agreement with 2012 NASCAR Cup champion Brad Keselowski on a multiyear extension. Keselowski, 33, has driven for Penske throughout his 10-year career in NASCAR's top series, notching 23 victories and the series title five years ago. His crew chief with the No. 2 Ford, Paul Wolfe, has also agreed to a multiyear extension with Penske. "In the time that Brad has driven for Team Penske, he has risen to the top echelon of stars in NASCAR," owner Roger Penske said Tuesday. "Brad and Paul have established a terrific, winning combination and they are both real leaders within our team." Keselowski has two Cup victories so far this season, at Atlanta and Martinsville, and is sixth in the points standings. Keselowski joined Penske near the end of the 2009 season and Wolfe joined him prior to the 2010 Xfinity Series season. They won the 2010 Xfinity drivers' championship with six victories and a series-record 26 top-five finishes. Wolfe then joined Keselowski on the No. 2 and they have earned six trips to the NASCAR playoffs. Keselowski, a native of Rochester Hills, Mich., is tied with Ricky Rudd for 33rd on the career victories list.

SOCCER

Trade sets record

Sporting Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer has been traded to Orlando City for what could be a Major League Soccer-record $1.6 million. Orlando traded $900,000 in guaranteed allocation money, plus more based on performance, in the deal for Dwyer, who recently got his first call-up for the U.S. national team after becoming a citizen. Dwyer was selected by Kansas City in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. He ranks second on the team with five goals this season, and he's scored 57 goals over 128 games for his career. He scored in his national team debut against Ghana this month. He also scored against Panama in the opening game of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. MLS said the previous record was Orlando's trade of Kevin Molino to Minnesota United for $650,000 in allocation money.

GOLF

Lyle in hospital

Jarrod Lyle is in a hospital with what his family suspects is a recurrence of the cancer he has twice overcome. Golf Australia issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of the Lyle family, saying the 35-year-old golfer was in Royal Melbourne Hospital in Australia for what doctors suspect will be a third fight against leukemia. He beat the leukemia in 1998 and in 2012. Lyle was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at age 17 and was declared in remission two years later. After playing on the Australasian, Nationwide and PGA Tours, Lyle had a relapse in 2012 -- not long starting the year with a fourth-place finish at the Northern Trust Open in Los Angeles and after the birth of his first child -- and again underwent life-saving treatment. He returned to the United States in 2015 to use his medical exemption in an attempt to win back his PGA Tour card but missed out and returned to Australia to live in 2016.

SWIMMING

Ledecky, King take gold at Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Katie Ledecky breezed to her third gold medal of the world championships, backing off a bit on her most grueling night of the meet.

It was left to Lilly King to take down the swimming record book and claim another impressive triumph over her Russian rival.

Ledecky captured the 1,500-meter freestyle by more than half the length of the pool on Tuesday, and returned just 49 minutes later to post the fastest time in the semifinals of the 200 free.

While Ledecky sucked all the suspense out of her final — she was more than 19 seconds ahead of the runner-up — King made it 2-0 over Yulia Efimova in what has become one of swimming’s most compelling rivalries.

The finger-wagging American won gold at the Rio Olympics last summer after spurning Efimova and brazenly proclaiming the Russian star had no business being allowed to compete because of doping violations.

Efimova nearly broke Ruta Meilutyte’s 4-year-old record in the semifinals, giving her the prime lane in the middle of the pool.

But King, racing right beside her, was the one who came through again when it really counted. She got off to a blistering start and led all the way, touching in 1 minute, 4.13 seconds to shave 0.22 off the Lithuanian’s mark from the 2013 worlds in Barcelona.

American teammate Katie Meili edged out the Russian for the silver. King was especially giddy that the U.S. went 1-2, with Efimova relegated to a bronze.

Ledecky covered the metric mile in 15:31.82 — more than 6 seconds off her world-record pace from the world championships in Kazan, Russia, two years ago.

“I couldn’t really get my kick going into it that much,” said Ledecky, who waited 19.07 seconds for silver medalist Mireia Belmonte of Spain to finish, with the bronze going to Italy’s Simona Quadarella. “I just kind of stayed steady there.”

In all, five world records have been set in Budapest.

The Chinese team had a big night, as well.

Sun Yang captured his second gold of the championships, adding the 200 free gold to his victory in the 400 free. He finished more than a half-second ahead of American Townley Haas, while the bronze went to Russia’s Aleksandr Krasnykh.

Xu Jiayu touched first in the 100 backstroke, beating Americans Matt Grevers and reigning Olympic champion Ryan Murphy, who settled for silver and bronze.

Sports on 07/26/2017