PHOTO: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:20 p.m.
HOLLIS, Maine — A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated.
Maine State Police told WCSH-TV that 31-year-old Corey Berry of Hollis was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting $200 bail.
Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods. He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro. Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative. He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.
