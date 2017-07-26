Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 3:24 p.m.

PHOTO: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:20 p.m.

this-tuesday-july-25-2017-patrol-car-dashboard-camera-image-released-by-the-maine-state-police-shows-a-man-strolling-down-a-street-in-hollis-maine-the-police-said-he-was-wearing-a-clown-mask-and-had-a-machete-taped-to-his-amputated-arm

PHOTO BY MAINE STATE POLICE VIA AP

This Tuesday, July 25, 2017, patrol car dashboard-camera image released by the Maine State Police shows a man strolling down a street in Hollis, Maine, The police said he was wearing a clown mask and had a machete taped to his amputated arm.


HOLLIS, Maine — A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated.

Maine State Police told WCSH-TV that 31-year-old Corey Berry of Hollis was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting $200 bail.

Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods. He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro. Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative. He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.

