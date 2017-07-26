PHOTOS, VIDEO: SUV crashes into west Little Rock restaurant; driver taken to hospital

A 70-year-old woman who was meeting her sister for lunch "blacked out" and barreled through the side of the Cracker Barrel in west Little Rock about midday Wednesday, police say.

The Arkansas woman was driving a dark red Honda CRV in the parking lot of the restaurant, located at 2618 S. Shackleford Road, spokesman officer Steve Moore said.

As she pulled into a parking space around 11:45 a.m., she "blacked out" from a medical issue and drove through the northern wall of the building, he said.

The SUV rammed the gift shop portion of the store, not the more-populated dining room, and no one was hurt, Moore said.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be checked out, he said. She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the wreck.