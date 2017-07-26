Arkansas teen accused of putting boyfriend's clothes in urine, trying to stab him during fight

An Arkansas woman is accused of putting her boyfriend's clothes in urine and trying to stab him during a fight, police say.

The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported that Marquista Julian Paschal, 19, of Hot Springs was arrested about 4 p.m. Monday on a charge of third-degree domestic battery.

Her 24-year-old boyfriend reportedly told officers that during a fight in which Paschal told him to leave her house, she got a cup of urine, poured it on the floor and put some of his clothes in it.

He said that later Paschal grabbed a kitchen knife and said "Ain't no man going to put his hands on me," the newspaper reported, citing an arrest affidavit. The 24-year-old reportedly received a small cut near his rib cage during a struggle for the knife.

The Sentinel-Record reported that Paschal told officers that she and her boyfriend fought about another woman and that he grabbed and pushed her during the altercation. She reportedly admitted to punching the 24-year-old in the face.

Police could not find a knife, the newspaper stated.

Records show Paschal was listed on the Garland County jail roster as of Wednesday afternoon. No bail had been set, and her first court appearance is set for Aug. 8.

