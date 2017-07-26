Police investigate after 22-year-old's body found in wooded area near central Arkansas Wal-Mart

Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday night in a wooded area off Interstate 30 and near a central Arkansas Wal-Mart.

In a statement, Benton Police Department spokesman Matt Burks said officers were called around 8:10 p.m. to an area adjacent to the store at 17309 I-30 South. There, authorities found Trey Robert Hesselbein, 22, of Benton dead.

Evidence of a possible overdose was located by detectives as part of the ongoing investigation, Burks said.

Hesselbein’s body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death.