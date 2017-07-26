Home / Latest News /
Robber beats 56-year-old man with pipe in Little Rock park, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:07 a.m.
A man told offices he was robbed of his wallet and cellphone Tuesday after someone beat him with an aluminum pipe at a Little Rock park, police said.
Officers were sent at 5:32 p.m. to a park at 1401 Main St., where they met a 56-year-old man who said he'd been robbed, according to a police report.
The man told officers that he and some other people were drinking in the park when another person hit him with a pipe and stole his wallet and cellphone.
The robber ran away, and the 56-year-old ran to a gas station to call authorities, he said.
No suspect was named on the report.
