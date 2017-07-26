Police: Rider killed after car turning into Arkansas shopping center hits motorcycle

A 51-year-old Arkansas man was killed Tuesday when his motorcycle collided with a car turning into a Conway shopping center, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. as a 2002 Toyota Avalon turned left in front of the motorcycle into the Conway Towne Centre shopping center off U.S. 65, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Avalon hit the front and left side of the motorcycle, the report said, and then continued into the front of a pickup.

The motorcyclist, Johnny O. Carollo of Conway, died at the scene. The Avalon driver, Verla Elizabeth Smith, 64, of Conway, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, the report said. The pickup driver wasn't hurt.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

There have been at least 274 fatalities in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.