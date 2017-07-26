U.S. warning fire halts Iranian boat

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A U.S. Navy patrol boat fired warning shots Tuesday near an Iranian vessel that American sailors said moved dangerously close to them during a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard later blamed the American ship for provoking the incident.

The USS Thunderbolt, a Cyclone-class patrol ship based in Bahrain as part of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, was taking part in an exercise with American and other coalition vessels in international waters when the Iranian patrol boat approached it, 5th Fleet spokesman Lt. Ian McConnaughey said.

The Iranian ship did not respond to radio calls, flares and horn blasts as it moved within 150 yards of the Thunderbolt, forcing the U.S. sailors aboard to fire the warning shots, McConnaughey said.

"After the warning shots were fired, the Iranian vessel halted its unsafe approach," McConnaughey said in a statement.

China denies jets made risky moves

BEIJING -- China denied Tuesday that its fighter pilots operated dangerously during an encounter with a U.S. surveillance plane in international airspace in which the American pilot took evasive action to avoid a possible collision.

Spokesman Ren Guoqiang said in a statement on the Defense Ministry's microblog that the performance of the pilots of the two J-10 fighters was "legal, necessary and professional."

Ren criticized frequent close-in surveillance runs by U.S. planes as raising the chance of accidents, saying such missions "threatened China's national security, harmed China-U.S. sea-air military safety, endangered the safety of pilots from the two sides and were the root cause of China-U.S. sea-air unexpected incidents."

U.S. Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said the Chinese fighters intercepted the EP-3 surveillance plane Sunday in international airspace between the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea, in an area he described as west of the Korean Peninsula.

Davis said one of the Chinese planes approached at a high rate of speed from beneath the American plane, then slowed and pulled up, prompting the EP-3 pilot to take evasive action. He called the Chinese pilot's move unsafe.

Chain-saw suspect nabbed by Swiss

The suspect in a chain-saw attack on a health insurer's office in Switzerland that left five people wounded was caught Tuesday after more than a day on the run, police said.

Franz Wrousis was arrested in Thalwil, about 28 miles from the scene of Monday morning's attack in Schaffhausen, police said. The lakeside town is in Zurich state, Schaffhausen's southern neighbor.

Authorities had issued an international arrest warrant for Wrousis, whom they described as aggressive and psychologically unstable. They said the 50-year-old has two previous convictions for weapons offenses.

Wrousis is accused of attacking two employees of a health insurance company at their office in Schaffhausen's old town. One of them was seriously hurt, though the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

