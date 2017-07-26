Authorities: Little Rock man arrested after chase says cousin driving, ejected in crash; no one else found

A Little Rock man who wrecked a vehicle while fleeing told authorities that the crash ejected his cousin, who was actually driving, though deputies said they found no such person at the scene.

Around 10:50 p.m., Pulaski County Deputy Christopher Lowery spotted a black Nissan traveling south on Arch Street without a license plate or passenger's-side headlight, according to his account. Inside the vehicle was just one person, the driver, he said.

Lowery reportedly pulled the Nissan over, and the vehicle then made a U-turn, traveling north on Arch Street.

The deputy pursued the Nissan for about 1 mile until it crashed in a wooded area near Harley Lane, the report said.

When Lowery ordered the driver to exit, the man, later identified by the sheriff's office as 29-year-old Keaton Walker, told Lowery that he couldn't get out of the vehicle because the passenger's-side door was jammed.

Lowery told Walker to kick it open, and the 29-year-old got out through the passenger side, though it appeared as if he'd been sitting in the driver's seat, the report said.

Walker later told authorities that his cousin, whom he didn't name, was driving the Nissan and had been ejected during the wreck.

Deputies and fire officials searched the immediate area and did not see anyone, the report said.

Authorities then spoke with the registered owner of the Nissan, who said Walker was the only one who was supposed to be in possession of it. She said she was unaware of any other person with him, the report said.

Walker was taken to Pulaski County jail on charges of fleeing and was issued a citation on several traffic offenses.