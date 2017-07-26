Arkansas man accused of firing shotgun toward land surveyor

An Arkansas man was arrested after he fired his shotgun toward a land surveyor who had stepped onto his property Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

A Pulaski County sheriff's deputy was sent shortly before 3:30 p.m. to 8011 Dorsey Road, where he spoke with a Vilonia man who was surveying the plot, according to a report.

The 35-year-old told the deputy that as he was searching for a marker, he walked onto the neighboring property.

A man, later identified as 38-year-old Chad Rowe of Cabot, stepped out from behind a tree and fired his shotgun in the surveyor's direction, the report said.

The round hit about 25 feet in front of him, the surveyor told authorities.

Rowe then reportedly asked the 35-year-old what he was doing on his property. The man responded that he was surveying the nearby plot, and Rowe gave a thumbs up and walked away, the report said.

Several deputies approached Rowe, who seemed "very agitated," the report said. He was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault, a felony.

Rowe was being held Wednesday morning at the Pulaski County jail without bond.