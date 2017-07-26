Shot at by robbers, 4 youths tell police

An attempted robbery ended in more than a dozen gunshots fired at a group of children and teenagers Monday night in Little Rock, police said.

Little Rock officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 8900 block of Tedburn Circle in reference to shots fired involving four minors, according to a report.

Police found the group -- ranging in age from 10 to 14 -- emerging from behind Terrywood Manor Apartments in the 8700 block of Baseline Road in southwest Little Rock.

One of two 14-year-olds in the group wore a backpack and was running toward a creek bed as the officer responded, the report notes.

All four said that that they were sitting on a curb when they were approached by two people, with one giving a gun to the other.

The shooter then approached the group, pulled out the weapon and reportedly said, "Come off that backpack and them shoes."

One victim then stood up, pushed the shooter and began running. The three other victims followed, the report states.

The youths heard 15 gunshots as they ran, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Authorities found a crime scene on Tedburn Circle between Duncan and Tedburn drives, with several shell casings in the yard.

Two vehicles and the living room window of a home were struck by stray bullets, police said.

Authorities described one attacker as a black male who stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He wore a red shirt and black pants.

The second was listed as a white male who stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts during the shooting.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Man in Joker mask robs LR gas station

A robber wearing a Joker mask demanded cash and cigars from a Little Rock gas station employee Sunday night, police said.

Officers were sent at 8:29 p.m. to a Shell gas station at 721 E. Ninth St. and spoke with an 18-year-old employee, who said the store had just been robbed, according to a police report.

The teen said a person wearing a mask of the Joker -- a villain in the Batman superhero franchise -- walked into the business and extended his arms "as if he had a gun," the report said.

The robber reportedly told the teen, "Run me that cash and grab me a couple of Swishers," in reference to the Swisher Sweet brand of cigars.

He then took an undisclosed amount of money and cigars before running west toward MacArthur Park, police said.

Officers searched but were unable to find the robber.

Robbed by D.J., 2 LR victims say

A Little Rock man was hospitalized after an acquaintance stabbed him and stole pill bottles and cash early Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called at 3:05 a.m. to an apartment at 7700 Indian Trail and found 41-year-old Levi Walker bleeding from his face and upper body, according to a police report.

Walker told officers that he had been staying at the apartment with another man, and they were hanging out together with an acquaintance he knew only by the name "D.J."

Walker and the acquaintance walked to a nearby store and, when they returned, D.J. "snapped," the 41-year-old told police.

The assailant reportedly said, "Give me all of your stuff, b***h" before he hit Walker with a stick, jumped on him and stabbed him.

Walker had puncture wounds on his left shoulder and right hand, police said.

The acquaintance reportedly took Walker's two bottles of pills and $400 in cash before he left.

Walker was transported to CHI St. Vincent for injuries that weren't life-theatening, police said.

A person nicknamed D.J. robbed a Little Rock woman of 50 cents and more than two dozen pills in the 1100 block of West Markham Street on Saturday evening, according to a police report.

After asking for a cigarette, the assailant reportedly pinned the 48-year-old to the ground and stuck his hand in her pocket, the report said.

Police did not name a suspect on either report.

2 kids left in car; mother arrested

A Little Rock mother was arrested after she left her two children inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

Nirvonna King, 30, is accused of leaving her two children inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Kroger supermarket at 8824 Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock, according to the report.

Police said the windows were up and the car was not running. Officers reviewed a video on scene, and police said King was inside the store for about 9 minutes, according to the report.

King was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the report.

She was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.

Metro on 07/26/2017