FOOTBALL

Georgia lineman commits to Hogs

The Arkansas Razorbacks landed the oral commitment of defensive lineman target John Mincey on Tuesday afternoon after his visit to Fayetteville. Mincey, 6-4, 265 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County, picked the Hogs over approximately 20 scholarship offers, including offers from Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Washington State, Oregon State and others. “Coach B was real genuine,” Mincey said. CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Mincey as a four-star prospect. Arkansas defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is Mincey’s lead recruiter for the Razorbacks. Mincey arrived in Fayetteville at about 8:30 a.m. and met with the coaches and support staff before wrapping up the visit around 3:30 p.m. He said he knew at the end of the day he wanted to be a Razorback. “Shortly after I got done with the tour and talked to Coach B and Coach Scott,” Mincey said. He said Bielema and Scott were thrilled with his decision. “It was a big party,” Mincey said. “They were glad to have me as a Razorback, and they think I can be a good player for them.” Mincey made the trip to Fayetteville with Clinch County linebackers coach Rance Morgan, assistant basketball coach David Landers, a Batesville native, and Tanner Stahl, a Russellville native, who coached Mincey in seventh- and eighth-grade football.

— Richard Davenport

BASKETBALL

UA women’s nonconference schedule released

Road games at Nebraska, Kansas and Arizona State highlight the nonconference schedule for the Arkansas Razorbacks women’s team, which was released Tuesday. The Razorbacks will play seven home nonconference games, starting with the season opener Nov. 10 against Sam Houston State in a day game that includes free admission for local elementary school students. Other home nonconference opponents are Samford, Abilene Christian, North Carolina-Charlotte, Tulsa, Texas-Arlington and Grambling State. The Razorbacks play six nonconference road games, including dates against Texas-El Paso and New Mexico State at El Paso, Texas, during a Thanksgiving week showcase on Nov. 24-25. The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville plays an exhibition game against Northeastern (Okla.) State on Nov. 2 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Arkansas’ SEC schedule has not been released.

Former UALR coach hired at Southern Miss

Former University of Arkansas at Little Rock men’s coach Steve Shields has been hired as an assistant coach at Southern Miss.

Southern Miss Coach Doc Sadler, a Greenwood native, announced the hiring Tuesday in a news release.

Shields spent 15 seasons at UALR and was the Trojans’ head coach for 12 seasons (2003-2015). He led UALR to five Sun Belt Conference division titles and to the NCAA Tournament in 2011.

Shields was an assistant on Missouri’s staff under Kim Anderson the past two seasons.

SOCCER

UA to play exhibition against Neb.-Omaha

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will play Nebraska-Omaha in a women’s exhibition game Aug. 10 at Razorback Field at 7 p.m. The Razorbacks will play their regular-season opener Aug. 18 at SMU. The home opener is Aug. 25 against Penn State at 6:30 p.m.