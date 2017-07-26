Style: Cardboard Boat Races make a bigger splash

A race fueled by creativity and manpower will return to Greers Ferry Lake this summer as Heber Springs hosts the 31st World Championship Cardboard Boat Races on Saturday, Brian Scott Rippee writes in Thursday’s Style section.

“It has grown from one Saturday afternoon to an entire weekend event now,” says Julie Murray, executive director of the Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. The event attracts thousands of observers each year and has been featured on ESPN and other national media outlets.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style section for full details.