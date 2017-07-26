Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 12:49 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Style: Cardboard Boat Races make a bigger splash

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:51 a.m.

A race fueled by creativity and manpower will return to Greers Ferry Lake this summer as Heber Springs hosts the 31st World Championship Cardboard Boat Races on Saturday, Brian Scott Rippee writes in Thursday’s Style section.

“It has grown from one Saturday afternoon to an entire weekend event now,” says Julie Murray, executive director of the Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. The event attracts thousands of observers each year and has been featured on ESPN and other national media outlets.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style section for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Style: Cardboard Boat Races make a bigger splash

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online