Teen guilty in fatal knifing at party

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County jury on Tuesday found Rashad Santon Brown guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Cedric Oliver.

Brown, 19, killed Oliver, 19, of Springdale at a party Dec. 12, 2015, at 811 W. Peachtree Drive in Fayetteville. Brown was 17 when the stabbing occurred, and he was originally charged with first-degree murder.

A sentencing hearing is set for today. Brown faces six to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $15,000 or both.

The jury deliberated a little more than two hours. In addition to first-degree murder, jurors were able to consider the lesser included offenses of second-degree murder, manslaughter or negligent homicide.

Brown and Oliver had an argument at the party that escalated into a fight. Brown stabbed Oliver in the heart, according to a medical examiner who testified Tuesday.

Police found Oliver collapsed in the front yard and he was later pronounced dead at Washington Regional Medical Center. Brown ran from the scene but turned himself in later that day.

Brown said the two were friends and the stabbing was accidental. He said someone hit him in the back of the head, and he pulled out a knife to scare the crowd away, and Oliver ran into the blade.

"I didn't try to stab him. I was panicked, I was dazed, I thought I was going to get jumped," Brown said. "I popped it open and he was right there. He just started spinning."

Brown broke down sobbing and laid his head on the witness stand as he told the jury his version of events.

That story didn't square with other witnesses, who said Brown ran some 10 feet toward Oliver and plunged the knife into his chest with both hands.

