This date in baseball

1928 Bob Meusel of the New York Yankees hit for the cycle for the third time in his career. The Yankees scored 11 runs in the top of the 12th to beat the Detroit Tigers 12-1 in 12 innings.

1939 The New York Yankees tied a major league record by scoring in every inning against the St. Louis Browns. Bill Dickey (Searcy) hit three home runs in the 14-1 victory.

1962 Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves set the National League record for career home runs by a pitcher when he hit his 31st off the New York Mets' Craig Anderson. Spahn dealt the Mets their 11th consecutive loss with a 6-1 victory.

1970 Johnny Bench of the Cincinnati Reds hit three consecutive home runs off Steve Carlton of the St. Louis Cardinals. On the same day, Orlando Cepeda of the Atlanta Braves connected for three consecutive home runs against the Chicago Cubs.

1984 Pete Rose of the Montreal Expos tied Ty Cobb on the all-time career singles list, No. 3,052, with a base hit in the eighth inning in a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1991 Montreal's Mark Gardner became the first to pitch nine no-hit innings against a Dodgers home team since Johnny Vander Meer beat Brooklyn at Ebbets Field on June 15, 1938. But this time the Los Angeles Dodgers won in the 10th on two singles off Gardner and Darryl Strawberry's RBI single off Jeff Fassero.

1998 Trevor Hoffman's bid to set a major league record with 42 consecutive saves ended when the San Diego closer gave up a home run to Moises Alou on his first delivery in the ninth inning, tying the game. The Padres wound up beating Houston 5-4 in the 10th.

2005 Greg Maddux of the Chicago Cubs recorded his 3,000th career strikeout against San Francisco, striking out Omar Vizquel in the third inning of the Giants' 3-2, 11-inning victory.

2008 Skip Schumaker went 6 for 7 to help St. Louis beat the New York Mets 10-8 in 14 innings. He became the first Cardinals player to have six hits in a game since Sept. 5, 1935, when Terry Moore did it against Boston.

2008 Trevor Hoffman recorded his record 544th save, retiring the only batter he faced after Jose Bautista hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning of San Diego's 9-6 victory at Pittsburgh. It also gave Hoffman his 14th season with at least 20 saves, the most in major league history. Lee Smith previously was the only other pitcher with at least 20 saves in 13 seasons.

2010 Matt Garza pitched the first no-hitter ever for the Tampa Bay Rays and the fifth in the major leagues this season, beating the Detroit Tigers 5-0.

2011 Julio Lugo scored from third base on a contested play at the plate, giving the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 victory in 19 innings over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lugo took off on Scott Proctor's grounder to third baseman Pedro Alvarez, whose throw to catcher Michael McKenry easily beat Lugo to the plate. Lugo tried to avoid McKenry's tag with a pop-up slide. Replays indicated McKenry made the tag, but home plate umpire Jerry Meals called Lugo safe.

2013 Edwin Encarnacion hit two home runs in one inning, including his sixth career grand slam, Jose Reyes, Adam Lind and Brett Lawrie also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 12-6. Encarnacion accomplished the feat in the seventh against Paul Clemens and Hector Ambriz.

Today's birthdays Cristhian Adames 26; Vidal Nuno 30; Brandon Morrow 33; Kevin Jepsen 33; Joaquin Benoit 40.

