4-run 7th lifts Travelers in shutout

Two-out, two-run singles by Tyler Marlette and Kyle Waldrop in the seventh inning helped lift the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-0 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Leading 1-0 in the seventh, the Travelers broke the game open by sending seven men to the plate against Northwest Arkansas reliever Jake Newberry, taking advantage of two walks and two Naturals errors.

Joey Wong and Shawn O'Malley led off the inning with walks. After Chuck Taylor popped out, Seth Mejias-Brean reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases when Naturals shortstop Humberto Arteaga dropped a throw by first baseman Samir Duenez.

After Dario Pizzano struck out, Marlette singled to left field to drive in Wong and O'Malley, making it 3-0. Waldrop followed with a single to center, scoring Mejias-Brean and Marlette to make it 5-0.

The Travelers took a 1-0 lead in the sixth when Mejias-Brean scored on Waldrop's single.

In the eighth inning, Arteaga singled up the middle against Travelers reliever Darin Gillies, but Nicky Lopez flied out and Alfredo Escalera grounded out to end the inning.

In the ninth inning, Donald Dewees Jr. led off with a single for Northwest Arkansas. With one out, Nick Dini singled to move Dewees to third, but Anderson Miller struck out looking and Mauricio Ramos grounded out to the end the game.

Mejias-Brean, Marlette, Waldrop and Ryan Casteel each had two hits for the Travelers.

Lindsey Caughel (8-8) earned the victory after he allowed 3 hits in 7 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts and no walks.

Arteaga had three of the Naturals' seven hits.

Zach Lovron (4-5), who pitched the sixth inning, allowed 1 run on 3 hits in taking the loss. Jake Kalish started and pitched five scoreless innings.

Today’s game

TRAVELERS VS. NATURALS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas; KQSM-FM, 92.1, in Northwest Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com, nwanaturals.com PITCHERS Travs: RHP Justin DeFratus (3-5, 5.02 ERA). Naturals: LHP Corey Ray (6-7, 4.33) TICKETS $13 box, $9 reserved ($6 kids), $7 general admission ($5 kids). Gates open one hour before start of game. PROMOTIONS $1 hot dogs. College students save $3 off general admission by showing their ID.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. SATURDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. SUNDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m. MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m. TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Sports on 07/26/2017