University professor charged with keying her neighbors' cars
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:41 p.m.
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania professor known for her expertise on consumer trends has been charged with keying her neighbors' cars.
Bridgeville police said Duquesne University professor Audrey Guskey told them she gets upset when others park their vehicles in front of her home.
Police have charged the marketing and communications expert with criminal mischief. They say she scratched four cars with a key and caused more than $10,000 total damage in June. Police mailed Guskey a summons instead of arresting her because of her cooperation.
Police say a neighbor grew suspicious after several cars were damaged and set up a camera that captured Guskey damaging his girlfriend's car June 17.
Guskey didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday.
snakebite60 says... July 26, 2017 at 3:15 p.m.
watch where you park!
