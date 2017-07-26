Wake up and chill the coffee

If summer's heat has left you feeling bitter and overextracted, think cold-brew, as in cold-brewed coffee. Fans say cold-brew is less bitter than coffee that has been subjected to heat. While there are gadgets for producing cold-brew, you can make it with no special equipment. This technique is so low-tech that anyone with running water can enjoy it.

The facts:

Cold brew has a lower acidity level. Since boiling water is not running the show, the grounds are not the subject of heat, and therefore the chemical profile of the brew is different. The difference is lower acid and a smoother cup of Joe. The taste difference is noticeably sweeter, no matter what your coffee bean choice.

Caffeine is most soluble, and therefore extracts most easily, at high temperature, but cold brewing uses a higher bean-to-liquid ratio and time as a friend, giving the final product a concentrated caffeine ratio. Just as with your favorite hot cup, temper your cold brew with cream to tone it down.

One of the best things about a cold brew for a cold drink is that you will not dilute your drink by icing a hot liquid. Use this simple trick to control your chilled beverage: Freeze cold-brew coffee in an ice cube tray and when making iced coffee drinks, use the frozen coffee cubes to help chill, avoiding the proverbial meltdown of the libation. If you dare, add cream or flavoring to the cold brew cubes for a special kind of melting fun.

Basic Cold-Brew Coffee

10 cups cold water

1 pound coffee, medium grind

Place ground coffee in a large container. Pour water over coffee. Refrigerate container for 12 to 24 hours.

Strain elixir through a coffee filter, and strain it again. (Sometimes, it is a good idea to strain it again, just to make sure no grounds made it through.) Refrigerate and use as needed.

Makes about 6 cups of cold-brew concentrate.

To make an iced coffee: Add ¼ cup cold-brew concentrate to 1 cup (more or less to taste) cold water. Serve over ice. If you prefer milk in your coffee, begin with the same 1/4 cup cold brew and add 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup milk. Serve over ice.

Frozen Cafe Treat Pops: In a small plastic or paper cup, freeze your favorite blend of cold-brew and milk, in layers if you feel adventuresome. To keep a stick in place while freezing the first layer, tightly cover the cup with plastic wrap, and poke the stick through the middle into the liquid. After the first layer is frozen, the plastic wrap can be removed for freezing the rest of the layers.

Cold-Brew Coffee Float

4 ounces cold-brew coffee concentrate

4 ounces club soda

1 ounce coffee liqueur, optional

2 scoops ice cream such as vanilla or chocolate

In a mug or large glass, add coffee and club soda. Stir in liqueur, if desired. Gently add ice cream.

Makes 1 float.

Gooey Cold-Brew Butter Cake

For the cake:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature, plus more for baking dish

1/4 cup warm whole milk (100 degrees)

1 envelope active dry yeast

2 tablespoons cold-brew coffee concentrate

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon coarse salt

2 eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

For the topping:

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 1/3 cups granulated sugar

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1 whole egg, PLUS 1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

2 tablespoons cold-brew coffee concentrate

Confectioners' sugar, for dusting

Brush a 13-by-9-inch glass baking dish with butter. Line with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on each of the long sides. Coat paper with butter. Set aside.

Make the cake: In a small bowl, stir together the milk and yeast; let stand until slightly foamy, about 5 minutes.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter, coffee concentrate, sugar and salt until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour in two additions, alternating with the milk mixture. Beat on medium speed until it forms a soft dough, 3 to 5 minutes. Press dough into prepared baking dish and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Set aside in a warm place until puffy and full of air, about 1 hour.

Make the topping:

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter, sugar and salt on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg, egg yolk and vanilla and beat to combine, scraping down sides of bowl. Add flour in two additions, alternating with corn syrup. Beat until thoroughly combined. Add cold-brew coffee concentrate and beat 1 minute. Spread topping evenly over risen dough using an offset spatula. Bake until just golden around the edges, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely in baking dish on a wire rack. Dust with confectioners' sugar before serving.

Makes 16 servings.

Marinade to Wake You Skirt Steak

1/2 cup cold-brew coffee concentrate

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup vegetable oil

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 skirt steak

In a large zip-top bag, combine coffee, soy sauce, oil, vinegar, sugar, ginger, pepper, salt and garlic. Add skirt steak to marinade, and refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours.

When ready to cook, remove steak from marinade, reserving marinade. Grill steak to desired doneness.

Pour marinade into a skillet and bring to a boil. Allow to boil for at least 3 minutes, reducing liquid by half. Serve with grilled sliced skirt steak.

Makes 4 servings.

Cold-Brew Coffee Vinaigrette

2 teaspoons cold-brew coffee concentrate

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 cup sherry wine vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Combine all ingredients and chill. Refrigerate for up to one week.

Serve on your favorite selection of baby greens, with feta, tomatoes and diced peppers.

Makes about 1 cup.

Serve these shooters with a cookie or fruit for a perfect after-meal sweet.

Shots Shaken, Not Stirred

Ice

1/2 cup cold-brew concentrate

1/2 cup heavy cream

Fill a martini shaker with ice; add cold-brew concentrate and heavy cream. Shake and strain into shot glasses.

Makes 8 (1 ounce) servings.

