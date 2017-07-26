Police: Youth charged with aggravated robbery after attempted carjacking in Little Rock

A minor was charged with aggravated robbery after a Little Rock man said the youth and another boy tried to take a pickup Tuesday night, police said.

Police went around 11:30 p.m. to the home of a 64-year-old man in the 6700 block of Lancaster Road.

The man told police he had pulled into his driveway and exited his friend's truck, a maroon 1996 Chevrolet Silverado, when he saw a youth standing in the shadows.

He reportedly heard the boy say something like, "Give us the keys and your money and stuff." The 64-year-old refused, saying the truck belonged to a friend.

The boy and another youth who accompanied him then jogged toward an apartment complex, and the man tried to follow them, he told police.

Officers said they found the two boys, ages 15 and 12, in nearby woods behind a business at the intersection of 65th Street and Lancaster Road. They were taken to a police station to be interviewed.

One of the boys was charged with aggravated robbery, and the other was cited on a curfew violation, the report said.

Neither youth was named on the report.