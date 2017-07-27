2 believed dead, 1 flown to hospital after vehicle-train collision in Arkansas, authorities say

Two people are believed dead and another person is reported injured after a crash involving a vehicle and a train Thursday afternoon in Arkansas, according to authorities.

Major Lafayette Woods Jr. of the Jefferson County sheriff’s office said the agency was called around 1:20 p.m. to a railroad crossing at Garrett Road in Wabbaseka, which is about 19 miles north and east of Pine Bluff.

Authorities say that after the collision, the vehicle traveled about 1,537 feet from the point of impact and came to a rest at Pawpaw Street.

Emergency personnel on scene checked vital signs on two passengers inside the vehicle but were not able to find signs of life, Woods said.

The Jefferson County coroner had not arrived yet on scene as of 3:15 p.m. to confirm whether the two had been killed in the collision.

The driver of the vehicle was flown to a hospital for medical treatment. The extent of that person’s injuries was not known.

All victims were reported to be black females, Woods said. Their identities, including ages and hometowns, were not immediately released.

No other injuries had been reported.

Woods said the railroad crossing only had stop signs and no other warnings signs for motorists.

