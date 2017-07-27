Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 27, 2017, 4:38 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

$4.5B wind farm to supply power in 4 states, including Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:46 p.m.


OKLAHOMA CITY — Two utilities that supply power to customers in four states say they plan to buy what is being billed as the largest wind farm in the U.S. once the $4.5 billion project is completed in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The Oklahoman reports power development company Invenergy LLC and General Electric Co. on Wednesday announced plans for the Wind Catcher farm. It will have 800 wind turbines and is expected to be finished in 2020.

Public Service Co. of Oklahoma and Southwestern Electric Power Co. are planning to purchase the project and are still awaiting regulatory approvals. The utilities serve more than 1 million customers in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

A second part of the project is a planned 350-mile dedicated power line to carry the electricity from the farm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: $4.5B wind farm to supply power in 4 states, including Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

CarpeNoctis says... July 27, 2017 at 4:28 p.m.

So, there will not be a need for the high tension power lines being forced on NW Ark.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online