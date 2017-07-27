Arkansas to get gluten-free rice flour plant

PINE BLUFFS — A California-based company plans to establish a gluten-free rice flour plant in Arkansas.

The Pine Bluff Commercial reported that Western Foods officials said Wednesday that the company plans to move into a vacant building in the Jefferson Industrial Park in Pine Bluff.

The Economic Development Corp. of Jefferson County has approved a more than $280,000 incentive package for the company.

Western Foods CFO Shan Staka said the company plans to improve the infrastructure in the building before installing equipment. He said he expects the company to begin shipping product from the facility next year.

Tom Andring, the company's vice president of sales and business development, said the facility will be the company's second mill in the city.