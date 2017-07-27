Arkansas lottery: Winning ticket sold, but not yet claimed, in largest-ever Natural State Jackpot

A Natural State Jackpot ticket worth a record $420,000 was purchased in Tuesday's drawing, but no one has yet claimed the prize, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Thursday.

A ticket matching the winning numbers of 1, 4, 15, 31 and 35 was purchased at the Murphy USA, 441 Liberty Drive in Greenwood. An agency spokesman said the store would get a bonus for selling it.

The $420,000 jackpot was the largest in that game's history, the lottery said.

The jackpot hadn't been won since the end of May, and the prize grew each time a draw failed to produce a big winner. The drawings are held every night of the week except Sunday.

The game debuted in Arkansas in October 2012 and is not offered in any other state.