Police investigating after 4-year-old son of employee found in car outside Arkansas food plant

Arkansas authorities are investigating after a father left his child alone in a car for the majority of an hour Monday evening, police said.

An employee of McKee Foods, a snack food plant at 555 McKee Drive in Gentry, found a 4-year-old boy inside a vehicle outside the business around 6:20 p.m., said Gentry Police Chief Keith Smith.

The boy was immediately taken inside and treated by a nurse for some "heat-related issues," Smith said. He was also assessed by paramedics and was ultimately not taken to a hospital, he said.

The boy is the son of an employee at the plant and was likely inside the vehicle unattended for about 45 minutes, Smith said.

The child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center on Thursday morning, Smith said.

Detectives need to speak with two or three additional witnesses before they make their recommendation to the prosecuting attorney's office on whether or not charges should be filed, the chief said.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon.